Blue ribbons in North Jefferson County to support fallen Kimberly police officer

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — The North Jefferson County communities surrounding Kimberly are coming together to support fallen police officer Nick O’Rear.

The towns of Morris, Warrior, Hayden and Kimberly are painting their streets blue with blue ribbons from Nana’s Florist shop in Morris, Ala. The ribbons cost $2.50 and the proceeds will go toward the O’Rear family. Nana’s Florist is located at 8346 Old Hwy 31, Morris AL 35116.

All across north Jefferson County, passersby can see blue ribbons hung on street signs, mailboxes and doors at local businesses. In an area where the communities are only minutes apart, the overnight fatal shooting shocked neighbors.

“It was tragic,” Ashlee Oliver said.

Oliver works at a daycare in Morris.

“We hated to hear it. We just really didn’t want to believe it.”

Neighbors were also saddened by the fatal shooting. James Jones, a community member, tells CBS 42 he hates this happened to the family.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Jones said. “I know the loss to that family is devastating, it puts a lot on his wife who is expecting another child.”

In addition to blue ribbons, you can also purchase a T-Shirt to support O’Rear. All proceeds from the T-shirts will go toward the O’Rear family.

Kimberly Police officer O’Rear was shot during an early Wednesday morning interstate pursuit on Interstate 65. The pursuit began in Warrior and went through Kimberly. According to authorities, O’Rear was a father of two, with one on the way. He had served on the force for a year at the time of his death.

According to booking records of the Jefferson County Jail, suspect Preston Cheyenne Johnson was booked Wednesday at 5:39 a.m. and charged with capital murder of a police officer. Johnson will face additional charges, according to a release from Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.