BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama has announced that it will be hosting “one of the largest kids’ marathons in the country” next year.

In partnership with the City of Hoover, Shelby County and Birmingham Events, the marathon will be held at Spain Park High School in Hoover on February 24, 2024.

“The City of Hoover is thrilled to welcome the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon to our city,” said Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “What an honor to be a part of this long standing tradition.”

Children can register and begin completing their miles at school, and finish their final mile when they cross the finish line at the event.

“We are continuing the kids marathon after the overwhelming response from the community when it was announced the Mercedes Marathon weekend was ending,” Sophie Martin, Director, Corporate Communications and Community Relations at BCBS Alabama, said in a statement.

“Parents said the marathon introduced their children to running, and many went on to participate in track and field in high school and even college. We are honored that Mayor Brocato and the City of Hoover recognize the importance of this event and stepped up to offer their support to make it a success for our children.” Area schools will soon be receiving registration information from event organizers. For more information go to www.BCBSALkidsmarathon.com.