Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama providing full coverage for COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has announced that it will be providing 100% coverage for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for its members.

Through the plan, Blue Cross members on individual, Medicare and almost all employer health plans will be able to receive a FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine without having to pay any out-of-pocket expenses.

“The health and wellness of our members and communities remains our top priority,” Blue Cross Alabama CEO Tim Vines said in a written statement. “We want to make sure our members have access to the COVID-19 vaccines without cost being an obstacle.”

Scientists say the current vaccines are up to 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and provide a high level of protection against contracting the virus.

“The FDA-authorized vaccines for COVID-19 show we are headed in the right direction in defeating the virus,” executive vice president Dr. Dow Briggs said. “To ensure our members and Alabamians get the most appropriate care, we encourage them to consult their doctor or pharmacy if they have any questions about the vaccines.”

For information on eligibility, vaccine safety, and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ALCovidVaccine.gov. For appointments you can also call 855-566-5333.