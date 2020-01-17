Blountsville man killed, passenger injured in Highway 79 crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/Decatur Post) — A Blountsville man has died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 2:02 p.m. on Alabama Highway 79, two miles east of Blountsville. The victim, 47-year-old John Bryant Cox, was killed when his 2015 Mack truck left the roadway and overturned.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck was taken to a local area hospital.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.

LATEST POSTS