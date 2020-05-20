Blount County traffic stop leads to 3 arrests

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued following a traffic stop where police found a multitude of drugs in the driver’s vehicle.

Michael Stewart, 22 of Jasper; Chasity Jones, 32 of Birmingham; and Daniel Pickle, 41 of Hayden were arrested over the course of a three-day investigation.

On May 18, Blount County Deputy Juan Chavez stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 160 in the Hayden area. The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Stewart, was found to be in possession of over one thousand pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. Stewart was arrested and placed in the Blount County Jail awaiting bond.

Following the first arrest, Deputy Chavez worked tirelessly to extend leads in the investigation which resulted in the search warrant executed May 20.

Wednesday, a search warrant was executed where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Street in Hayden. Two people, Jones and Pickle, were arrested and taken to Blount County Jail for charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stewart remains in the Blount County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and hallucinogen possession and possession drug paraphernalia. He has no bond. Pickle remains in jail with no bond. And Jones is in jail with a $7,500 bond.

The investigation was carried out by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department, Blountsville Police Department, Warrior Police Department and Hayden Police Department.