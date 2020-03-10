Blount County residents concerned about new tax proposal

HIGHLAND LAKE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several Blount County residents are frustrated about a newly proposed ordinance.

They tell WHNT News 19 they feel like they’re being taxed without proper representation.

It’s a sunny day on Danny Dickie Farms in Blount County.

“We love the farm,” said Renee Dickie. “It’s been a lifelong farm. That’s all my husband has ever done.”

Dickie said there are a lot of other generational farms in the area as well.

While they’re usually concerned about the weather impacting their tomatoes they have a bigger concern at the moment. The Town of Highland Lake is proposing a new sales and use tax.

“It’s going to affect the whole community within that whole 1.5 miles radius that could possibly go to a 5-mile radius,” Dickie explained.

The tax applies to any items delivered to any area homes or farms, excluding online purchases.

“We buy farm equipment which entails tractors, trailers, any kind of parts,” Dickie stated. “We’re taxed on products we lay plastic with and stake tomatoes with.”

If approved, residents within the city limits will pay an additional 3%, which will help pay for road maintenance.

Folks outside the city limits but within the police jurisdiction will be charged an additional 1.5% tax.

The money will go toward paying for officer salaries and equipment.

However, Dickie says they don’t need that police protection.

“We are covered by the county. Blount County is here”

As of right now, the ordinance does not earmark that money specifically.

“In the ordinance, it just says that the proceeds from the tax shall be paid into the general fund and may be used for any lawful purpose,” Dickie said. “Doesn’t specify where any money will go.”

Highland Lake Mayor Donna Handy says a lawyer is currently rewriting that portion of the ordinance.

But mostly, dickie and her family are frustrated about not having a voice about the ordinance.

Mayor Handy notes that several other cities in Blount County have similar sales and use taxes that benefit the communities.

The town council will be discussing and may vote on the proposed sales and use tax Tuesday night.

