Blount County mother pleads for answers in 2017 Christmas homicide

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County mother continues pleading for answers after her son was found dead on Christmas in 2017.

The body of 18-year-old Christian Boyle was discovered in a vehicle that was in a wooded area. His death was ruled a homicide.

“I keep thinking that these people can’t keep holding onto this secret. Somebody knows something,” said Kerry Payne, Boyle’s mother.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the case has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation’s cold case unit.

Boyle had been reported missing almost two weeks before his body was found. Payne told CBS 42 it was after some of Boyle’s associates were implicated in the death of another man in Jefferson County.

“He was willing to help people. He was trusting, which is what I think got him killed. He was too trusting of the wrong people and I think maybe he’d just seen something that he shouldn’t have and they knew he would talk and they wanted to shut him up,” said Payne.

Investigators have not released a motive. Officers have interviewed people who are both in and out of custody.

Boyle’s mother believes multiple people were involved. She believes someone has answers that can help solve her son’s case.

“I just don’t understand why they are so protective of somebody so evil,” Payne continued. “I guess I think about him more when I am laying there at night when you are trying to go to sleep and your mind is just thinking about everything that could have been and should have been.”

If you have any information about Boyle’s death, you’re asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4127.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said tipsters can call Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest. The number for Crime Stoppers is 205-254-7777.