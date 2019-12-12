Blount County deadly double shooting sparking changes in domestic violence cases

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT)– Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey released Wednesday, the county will begin notifying domestic violence victims when their offender is released from the jail.

The change is one of four enumerated in a report after a domestic, deadly double shooting.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office found Ricky and Delilah “Susie” McKee with fatal gun shot wounds November 24.

According to her family’s GoFundMe, Susie was a victim of domestic violence.

Ricky McKee was in jail, and was supposed to be held without bond.

Casey released an in-depth report following an investigation as to why Ricky was released.

The report shows Ricky was arrested November 20 and charged with Domestic Violence, 3rd- Menacing after allegedly showing up to Susie’s home with a gun.

Blount County Jail

Casey explains, the charge is a misdemeanor.

November 21, the Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant with no bond, since Ricky was in contempt of court for violating a no contact order.

The warrant didn’t make it to the Sheriff’s Office before Ricky was released on a $2,500 bond for the domestic violence charge.

In the report, Casey explains why the Circuit Court’s writ of arrest didn’t get to the BCSO in time.

From BCDA Pamela Casey

The report outlines three additional immediate actions to make sure a situation like this doesn’t happen again.

Casey is also addressing a need for longer holding periods and enhancements in domestic violence cases where a weapon is involved.

In her report, she says she has reached out to legislators to discuss new laws.

“We are allowed to hold people 48 hours prior to bond being set in felony cases, and I don’t see why that shouldn’t be the case on domestic violence cases that involve a gun,” she says.

Alabama Senator Cam Ward says he agrees with increasing penalties and holding times on domestic violence cases.

Ward says he has legislation in the works.

“We are already looking at denial of bond for cases like capital murder, rape, and child molestation. It sounds like we need to include this in there as an enhancement.”

Ward says he believes legislation increasing holding times and penalties in domestic violence situations where a weapon is involved would pass.