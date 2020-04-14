Blount County couple survive having home ripped off its foundation while they were in it

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Emergency Management Agency director says when the storm came through Sunday night, this area in Cleveland saw the worst of the damage.

This house was lifted up, ripped apart, and moved about 100 feet over. The homeowners were inside during the storm, and miraculously no one was hurt. Belinda and Kenneth Rogers were in their living room Sunday night when the storms passed over, taking their home with it.

Belinda Rogers says the storm approached so quickly, they didn’t have time to realize what was happening. “I really didn’t have time to get scared, it was so fast,” she said. Despite having her home destroyed, Belinda Rogers says she considers herself blessed. “Not a scratch. Like I said, God had his hand on us,” she said.

Blount County EMA Director Don Roybal has been checking in on those hit the hardest. He says he is thankful residents prioritized sheltering over social distancing to stay safe. “It’s almost like we completely forgot about COVID-19 for that short period of time,” he said. “What is more important? Shelter in place because you’re more likely to be affected by a tornado.”

The Rogers had several friends and family members help them clean up. Belinda Rogers says although the home is a total loss, she says her family will be just fine because they have each other. “Most of it is just stuff,” she said. “Stuff can be replaced. There were some things that I lost that were my parents, that kind of thing, but we’re blessed.”

Belinda and Kenneth Rogers are staying with family as they sort out what to do next. The couple has insurance and said they plan to rebuild their home on this property.

