Blount County couple sentenced to 35 years for 2015 killing of 17-year-old

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County District Attorney has confirmed the sentences of a couple who pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old girl in 2015.

Samantha Wright, 23, and Shannon Yager, 44, have both been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to the murder of Alexis Garcia.

Garcia was reported missing March 2, 2015. She was last seen with Wright at a Walmart. 17 days later, Garcia’s body was recovered near Tucker Mountain Road in Rempal. It was then determined that Garcia died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey released a statement following the sentencing:

“Alexis Garcia was such a beautiful young lady. It was beyond tragic for her life to be taken from her so violently and at such a young age. The criminal justice system cannot bring Alexis back to her family. But, I hope her family can find some peace knowing that Samantha Wright and Shannon Yager will be held accountable for Alexis’s death.“ Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey

Wright has also been charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband since being placed in custody in 2018.

