BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are hosting a blood drive in honor of their daughters who were killed in acts of gun violence.

The drive will be held at Covenant Church International in Pinson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard and 20-year-old Destiny Washington. Their mothers, Tora Washington and Angela Harris, became friends after being united by their deaths.

(Image courtesy of LifeSouth blood center).

Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required. For more information, visit LifeSouth’s official website.