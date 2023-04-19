BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are hosting a blood drive in honor of their daughters who were killed in acts of gun violence.

The drive will be held at Covenant Church International in Pinson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard and 20-year-old Destiny Washington. Their mothers, Tora Washington and Angela Harris, became friends after being united by their deaths.

  • (Image courtesy of LifeSouth blood center).
  • (Image courtesy of LifeSouth blood center).

Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required. For more information, visit LifeSouth’s official website.