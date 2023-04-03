HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Those donating blood or platelets to the American Red Cross this April will receive a “Peanuts” t-shirt and the chance to win a special trip to California.

April is National Volunteer Month, and Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year.

The Red Cross and “Peanuts” are joining forces as a reminder that it’s important to give blood, platelets or plasma whenever possible to save lives. As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1 through 23 will receive an exclusive t-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Additionally, those who give from April 1 through 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Many blood donation opportunities are available throughout central Alabama. To book a time to give or to find a donation center near you, visit the Red Cross’s website. You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.