Blood donations needed for next several months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The overwhelming public response to the request for blood donation has greatly improved the blood supply in the short term, LifeSouth reports.

The blood donation organization says the need for blood donations will continue over the next several months.

Blood products have a shelf life of about six weeks, LifeSouth says. UAB and Ascension St. Vincent’s are working with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and the American Red Cross to provide opportunities where those in good health can safely donate while maintaining social distancing. Find drives and make appointments at www.lifesouth.org and www.redcrossblood.org.