BLM Birmingham reflects on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One year after his death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, cities nationwide are honoring the life and legacy of George Floyd.

Eric Hall, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham, said his organization continues to push for police reform at the local, national, and federal level. Hall said they will continue demanding answers to bring justice to all people killed unjustly by law enforcement.

A big priority for BLM Birmingham is pushing for more money and resources to be spent on programs to help people. Hall also supports legislation moving forward with the federal police reform bill currently stalled in the Senate.

“We need to re-envision what emergency response looks like and so we need to get some of these officers off the street,” Hall said. “We need to invest more in social services and mental health services. Also we should invest in programs that actually work and meet the needs of the people. I think we can reduce crime that way.”

A candle light vigil in honor of Floyd will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kelly Ingram Park.