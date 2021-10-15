‘Blessing of the Pets’ event to take place in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Holy Family Catholic Academy will be hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” Thursday, October 28.

The Blessing of the Pets (also known as Blessing of the Animals) is a tradition celebrated worldwide on October 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals.

The event is free and open to pets and owners from all religious backgrounds. People are encouraged to bring dogs, cats, hamsters, turtles, fish, birds and more for a special blessing.

All dogs must be on a leash; and all other animals must be contained in a box, cage, crate or bowl. People who cannot bring a pet are encouraged to bring a photo.

This event will feature a special drawing of gifts provided by Petco and Hollywood Feed.

The Blessing of the Pets will be on the school playground at 1:00 p.m. The Academy is located at 1916 19th Street Ensley.