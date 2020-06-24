Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on Miles College campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Black Lives Matter street mural is set to begin this week on the campus of Miles College.

The installation on the campus will be the first of its kind at any Historical Black College or University. The street art was made possible with the cooperation and support of the students and administration at Miles College and donations received from the Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter and The Rock City Church.

“Miles College has a rich legacy of social activism and continues to be on the forefront of fighting for social justice and equality. I’m grateful to see the students continuing the legacy of our ancestors by sharing their sentiments to the world in their declaration that Black Lives Matter,” Eric Hall, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter and 2018 Miles College graduate, said.

The mural will be designed and painted by Shawn Fitzwater, who also painted the street art near Railroad Park in Birmingham. Mural design and painting are set to begin this week and should be completed by the week of June 29.

Miles College President, Bobbie Knight, would like to remind the community that the campus is still closed due to the COVID-19 and encourages anyone interested in seeing the artwork in person to refrain from visiting the campus until the school reopens in August.

