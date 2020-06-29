‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Railroad Park cleaned after being vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, the B in the new ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Railroad Park was found to have been vandalized.
This comes after the mural was just completed over a week ago. Monday, cleaning crews were able to remove the paint making the mural like new.
The mural was created by a local artist, Shawn Fitzpatrick.
