Black Lives Matter Birmingham chapter to host caravan to support of Amazon employees

Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. For Amazon, a successful effort could motivate other workers to organize. But a contract could take years, and Amazon has a history of crushing labor organizing. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, the Birmingham chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement will lead a solidarity caravan to Bessemer to support Amazon workers prior to their union vote.

The caravan will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at next to Circle K at 994 Academy Drive in Bessemer. Joining the Birmingham BLM chapter will be representatives from the NAACP, SCLC, Civil Rights Foot Soldiers, Poor People’s Campaign, Concerned Clergy, other Black-led organizations.

“This is as much a fight about civil rights as it is about the fight to organize a union. The goals of the Black Lives Matter movement represent what it is the workers are trying to achieve at the Bessemer facility. We are thrilled to have the support of the Black Lives Matter movement during this critical and historic union campaign,” said Stuart Appelbuam, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in a written statement.