Black law officers provide college scholarships for Birmingham seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers, known as Noble, held their annual scholarship gala to benefit Birmingham area high school seniors. Each year Noble’s event draws several hundred people including police officers, sheriff deputies, and other law enforcement officers to a black-tie event.

This year nearly 400 people were on hand at the Grandview Marriott on Jan. 11, 2020, to help the organization raise five one thousand dollar scholarships for Birmingham students with plans to attend college.

Mayor Randall Woodfin welcomed the attendees and highlighted the need for citizens to support law enforcement on multiple levels.

The keynote speaker, the President of Alabama State University, Dr. Quinton Ross praised officers for the way they protect all Americans.

“When you think about how many people are in this country but then you think about law enforcement only being 8.4 percent of that population and you all have a major task day in and day out.” Dr. Ross added, “For the most part you keep up all safe.”

Noble honored five individuals for their service and accomplishments. They were Judge U.W. Clemon, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Talladega Mayor Timonthy Ragland, Former Sylacauga Mayor Jesse Cleveland, and Tuskegee University President Dr. Lily McNair.

