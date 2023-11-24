HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s an age-old tradition for many families. After the food settles and the Thanksgiving leftovers are packed away, it’s time to get the running shoes on and head to the malls for Black Friday shopping.

Many people take advantage of the steals and deals retailers offer on Black Friday to knock out the bulk of their holiday shopping.

Shoppers were out at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover early Friday morning hoping to cash in on the doorbuster deals.

“I got here close to 8 o’clock waiting for them to open,” shopper Conrad Brown said.

“We were going to a local boutique that had like special incentives to be there early, and we thought we were getting there early by like eight hours, and other people had been there like 12,” said Shaunda Hudgins, who came in from Wetumpka to do her Black Friday shopping.

Many shoppers said they went into Black Friday with no list and let the discounts tell them what stores to go to and what to buy. Some people choose to shop in groups, saying it makes the experience more fun.

“I think it’s just more entertaining because you have company with you instead of being by yourself and having to talk about the good deals to yourself,” shopper Laura Hudgins said.

“I like doing it as a group,” shopper Caleb Franks said.

“But I think there’s advantages to both. See like if you go by yourself, you don’t have to wait on people,” shopper Jackson Battle said. “You can kind of get in, get what you want and get out.”

A consensus among many Black Friday shoppers this year is how calm the stores seem compared to years past.

“Since COVID, it’s kind of been different just because they do so much stuff online and so much stuff way before,” shopper Kellen Simmons said. “It kind of loses the luster a little bit of Black Friday, being somewhere at 5 o’clock, because the sales are going on all week.”

“Actually, I like the elbow-to-elbow. I’m from New York City originally, so I’m used to it,” Brown said. “I like the elbow-to-elbow to a point as long as it’s not too chaotic.”

While many people knocked out most of their shopping lists Friday, the holiday shopping season is far from over.