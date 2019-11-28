BJCTA to begin holiday shuttle service

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will soon begin its holiday shuttle service.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’ve got a lot of shopping to get done, let someone else do the driving so you don’t have to worry about the hassle of trying to find a place to park.

This makes Max Transit buses available on Sundays, with routes going to and from major shopping outlets around Birmingham and Jefferson County.

This is a service the BJCTA has been providing for more than 15 years.

The Sunday shuttle service begins December 1st and runs until December 22nd.

Click here for more information on routes and times.