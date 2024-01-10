BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Tuesday was the first State of the Transit address by the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority.

The BJCTA outlined its current five-year plan and introduced some of the plans that will be rolling out this year, notably a new app for phones and a new service allocation plan.

The BJCTA is calling it the 7030 plan, saying by keeping its busses on 70% of routes on the major corridors, the microtransit and Max On Demand options will service the 30% of routes in neighborhoods.

“We’re splitting up that plan so that we can cover some areas that we don’t have a large amount of ridership but it doesn’t mean that people don’t need to get to where they need to go,” says BJCTA executive director and CEO Charlotte Shaw.

The BJCTA says the 7030 plan started as a pilot program at the end of last summer.

“It will decrease times from an hour to possibly 45 minutes. From 45 minutes to 30 minutes,” Shaw said.

The BJCTA says Alabama is one of only three states that does not get dedicated funding, even from the state.

“Most agencies with dedicated funding, they can run 24/7 and even on the weekends and see, we don’t run on Sundays,” Shaw said. “We’re limited around a lot of growth and a lot of opportunities here in Birmingham.”

The transit authority wants to introduce an app to the community that would help with planning rides on the transit system, including Max On Demand which is the public transportation’s version of Uber or Lyft.

“Although we’re a transit company, we have to think more like a transportation company. Because we have the Ubers and the Lyfts and the Via and while they’re partners, you know, they’re still competitors,” Shaw said. “They’re out there getting the market share of the transportation business.”

The app for Max is expected to roll out this fall.