BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jimmie Hale Mission announced Friday morning that the BJCC will serve as a warming station next week ahead of expected freezing temperatures.

Executive Director of Jimmie Hale Mission Perryn Carroll said the BJCC warming station will open at 6 p.m. Monday and operate around the clock through Thursday morning.

The warming station will then return to Jimmie Hale Mission Thursday night to continue as long as the temperature remains below 32 degrees.

Those interested in donating to Jimmie Hale Mission can do so at https://jimmiehalemission.com/donate/ or call 205-323-5878 to give over the phone.