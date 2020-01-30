BJCC Legacy Arena closing in April to undergo massive renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On April 2, the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena will close for 18 months to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, BJCC spokesperson Christina Frantom said the complex would close while an expansion and renovation project would be completed inside the building.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to reimagine Legacy Arena to better align with the expectations of today’s patrons and our business partners.” said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO of the BJCC Authority. “The remodel of Legacy Arena is happening in conjunction with a huge period of growth in our city. There’s so much activity and progress happening in and around Birmingham. The BJCC is proud to be part of it.”

The BJCC’s Legacy Arena was first built in 1976. Before closing, the building will host the the Bassmaster Classic in March, as well as concerts featuring Cher, Christ Stapleton and Lauren Daigle.

LATEST POSTS