Artist rendering of an amphitheater that would be part of The Star at Uptown mixed use development in Birmingham. (Courtesy of Direct Communications)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Live Nation will manage the Star at Uptown amphitheater in Birmingham.

An agreement was announced on Wednesday by the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex board of directors. The board voted to authorize $30 million in financing that will go toward construction of the amphitheater.

The other $20 million is being taken care of by the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the BJCC and Live Nation.

The board also entered into an operating agreement with live nation to book the concerts. Tad Snider, the CEO of BJCC said today’s agreement is a great milestone.

”We’ve been great partners with Live Nation for a long time here at the BJCC. They are one of our primary providers of entertainment for the arena, they bring shows to the concert hall too, so we have a great history with them. This conversation has obviously been going on for a while, just because it’s a complex operating agreement. But to get to this point today, I think everybody is very excited, I know we are,” Snider said.

In a statement from Jordan Zachary, Co-President of U.S. concerts for Live Nation said, “we are excited to partner with the BJCC to bring best-in-class entertainment and an amazing hospitality experience to both residents and visitors.”

Live Nation owns the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, which currently brings concerts to the Birmingham area. Snider says he’s not concerned about Live Nation being able to manage both venues.

”You think about it, they are doing it already now. because Live Nation owns Oak Mountain Amphitheater today. So, there are certain shows that go out on the road that play in the summer, certain times of the year, only in amphitheaters. So, we don’t feel like there is any taking away from one venue to play another. we are just doing more in this geographic area,” he said.

Snider expects construction to begin in early 2024 and the initial concert season at the Star at Uptown amphitheater to take place in spring of 2025.