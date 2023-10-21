HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will be holding a hiring day on Sunday for its soon to open location in Homewood.

According to Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the hiring day will take place at Homewood City Hall from 3 to 7 p.m. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee employs over 400 people nationwide with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will be hosting interviews for the roles of cashier, drink maker, coffee and call and part-time shift supervisor. To sign up for the hiring day event, click here.

The new Bitty & Beau’s Coffee location will be at 1625 Oxmoor Rd.