BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service continues to deliver holiday cheer, despite the arctic air that will descend on our region.

Antonia Shields has been a letter carrier in Birmingham for 28 years. She said she’ll start her day by wearing extra layers Friday, so she will be just fine in the cold temperatures.

“Working for so long you learn how to dress in layers, so I got on layers,” Shields said. “I just got my sweater on, but I got on like three shirts and two pairs of pants, so I’m layered. So if I get hot, I can always take off the layers and then I’ll still be comfortable.”

UAB Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr. Walter Schrading said everyone should do just that, especially when spending extra time in the cold to prevent hypothermia.

“It’s insulation, it’s wearing clothing,” Schrading said. “Wearing layers of clothing, layers that can trap small air pockets between them so there are multiple layers of clothing.”

Shields said if there is no rain, the cold is manageable.

“I will put on two more layers tomorrow,” Shields said. “People that are in and out get colder faster than people that stay out here in it and so we’ll be out here in it. I’ll have my gloves on and everything, so I don’t get frostbitten.”

Schrading said hypothermia is a progressive disease that starts with shivering – the body’s natural response to warm itself up. He said that’s the sign to go inside and put on more layers. An early sign of clinical hypothermia is if your body temperature dips below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Keep the places that get frostbite are your nose, your ears, your fingers your toes,” Schrading said. “The distal parts of the body – keep those covered in very cold temperatures as well to prevent frostbite.”

Shields said her day starts at 6 a.m. during the holidays and she works 10-hour days to ensure your package gets to its destination in time to be under the tree.

“The postal service is always steady because we are holiday-ready,” Shields said. “We prepare the whole year to bring them their package with the holiday cheer.”