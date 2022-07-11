BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is participating in the longest-ever summer national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The event is being sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and they will be offering reduced adoption fees of $25 from July 12 through July 31. More than 250 shelters in 42 states will be participating in this event.

The adoption center is located at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham. There is another facility located in Jasper at 2302 Birmingham Ave.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

All interested adopters can find more details here.