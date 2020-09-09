102-year-old Mountain Brook woman celebrates birthday in drive-by parade

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to COVID-19, Frances Roseman will be celebrating her 102nd birthday a little differently than she has in years past.

The Mountain Brook resident will be having a drive-by parade to celebrate the momentous day Wednesday.

Mountain Brook resident’s lawn decorated for her 102nd birthday celebration (CBS 42)

The parade was scheduled for noon and included her three sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

LATEST POSTS