102-year-old Mountain Brook woman celebrates birthday in drive-by parade

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to COVID-19, Frances Roseman will be celebrating her 102nd birthday a little differently than she has in years past.
The Mountain Brook resident will be having a drive-by parade to celebrate the momentous day Wednesday.
The parade was scheduled for noon and included her three sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
