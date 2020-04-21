Birmingham’s Worship Center offering food for people in need during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s The Worship Center Church has kicked off its “Make a Difference” initiative, providing meals and services to those needing them during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Worship Center Bishop Van Moody spoke with CBS 42’s Alissa Rothermich to discuss the initiative.

You can watch the full interview here.

