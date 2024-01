MESA, Ariz. (WIAT) — A huge shout to the four teams representing True Journey elite youth baseball, especially the 10u team that took home the New Year’s Baseball Fest title in Mesa, Arizona this week.

The teams competed against some of the best talent in the country and according to the coaches, coming out on top was an exciting event.

You can watch the complete interview with head coach Josh Cheek and CBS 42’s Dee Jackson in the video player above.