BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will help host Birmingham’s Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party, complete with food trucks, a free concert and more.

The tree will be lit on Sunday in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North at 5:30 p.m.

The events, which will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m., are scheduled as follows:

Visit with Olaf and the Grinch

Take a photo in a life-sized snow globe

Meet the Coca-Cola Polar Bear

Enjoy the face-painting station

Make a keepsake ornament with the Birmingham Public Library

Connect with Sparky, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Mascot

Catch a live performance of Fly Dave and the Party Rockers

Take a selfie in a Tesla, powered by Alabama Power

Pick up a free sample of Coca-Cola’s new holiday-themed drink, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, while supplies last

Enjoy holiday music from DJ Rod Parker

Food trucks will start serving at 4 p.m.

Hanukkah will be celebrated from Dec. 7-15. The City of Birmingham, however, will have a life-sized menorah present during the tree lighting to recognize the commemoration. There will be a menorah lighting in front of City Hall on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

The event will be presented by Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Birmingham Park and Rec Board, Coca-Cola UNITED, and the Dan Crane Law Firm. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to Sunday’s event.

The schedule is subject to change due to the weather. For more information, visit the event’s page here.