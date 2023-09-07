BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Safe Summer Series is heading to The Amphitheater at City Walk on Sept. 17.

According to the Safe Summer Series, the event is poised to be filled with music and community connections. It will be presented by Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, who represents District 5 of the Birmingham City Council, in collaboration with BGrace Media from 4-8 p.m.

“The Safe Summer Series is not just an event – it’s a testament to the power of unity and togetherness,” O’Quinn said in a release. “We invite everyone to join us for a night that will resonate in our memories for years to come.”

The function is free and designed for all ages. It will include a live performance by renowned violinist Ezinma. Element IX, the ensemble known for their blend of musical styles, will join her on stage.

The get-together will start with a community resource fair that is set to address the needs and interests of District 5 residents. The A.H. Parker High School’s drumline will kick off the evening’s festivities.

