Birmingham’s northern beltline to get funding from infrastructure bill

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Money from President Joe Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill will go towards the northern beltline project in Jefferson County.

While construction has remained idle for years, county leaders believe that could change with additional funds.

“We were able to be included in the infrastructure package that just passed congress in the amount of approximately $360 million,” said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

According to Stephens, there is already about $90 million in the bank for the project

“A couple years back Senator Shelby was able to put the northern beltline in as a line item and the federal budget and we have about $90 million that has been set aside,” said Stephens.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be involved in coordinating the next steps before construction.

“We need to work and update our plans, our environmentals to make sure everything remains in compliance and to begin to engage to turn that dirt,” said Stephens.

Plans call for the roadway to run from I-59 near Argo towards I-65 near Gardendale. It would continue west towards the intersection of I-59/20 and I-459 in McCalla.

“If you want to see what the northern beltline will do for the northern part of Jefferson County, look at I-459,” Stephens continued. “Businesses will come, homes will be built, schools will be built.”

Work began on a portion of the future beltline several years ago between Highway 75 and Highway 79 near Pinson.

Some neighbors in the path of the future highway have already had to relocate.

The project is expected to take decades to complete, but Stephens is hopeful that construction can resume in late 2022 or early 2023.