Birmingham’s Most Photogenic Kids of 2020 Contest returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- America’s most Photogenic kids is returning to Birmingham for Birmingham’s Most Photogenic Kids of 2020. This annual event raises money for Children’s of Alabama. In the past, this contest has raised between $5,000- $10,000 each year for the hospital.

This year will mark the 29th year for this event. Winners have appeared in films, commercials, national newspapers and even on Broadway and Oprah.

You can enter the contest by submitting pictures of your infant through 6-year-old through November 8. You can register at photogenicbaby.com. You can choose from precious, comical, beautiful, and fashionable. There is a registration fee of $25 per category. Photos will be displayed at www. Photogenicbaby.com through November 30 for judging and voting in the four categories.