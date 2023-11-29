BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth,” an exhibit collaboration between The Birmingham Public Library and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, is concluding its 10-week run this weekend.

The traveling exhibit, which opened on September 16, presents “the narrative of a nation” through the profiles of significant African American men in the country’s history. Birmingham is the final stop on a 10-city national tour.

The Tower of Prayer, a Leeds church, is bringing a dozen men in its TOP Men’s Fellowship to see the exhibit in person at noon Saturday before it closes, said Apostle C. Shaemun Webster.

“We consider ourselves to be men of change in our communities and wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about these powerful Men of Change featured in this exhibit,” Webster said. “We appreciate the Birmingham Public Library and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute for bringing this Men of Change exhibit to our region.”

The exhibit will close on Saturday. For more information, visit the Birmingham Public Library website here.