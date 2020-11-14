Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 School shifts to remote learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid rising COVID-19 cases within the school’s population, Hudson K-8 School has prompted Birmingham City Schools to shift to remote learning until students return from Thanksgiving break.
A total of six positive cases have been recorded at the school in the last week among staff members, and several other staff members are under required quarantine, BCS reports.
Faculty and staff will work remotely and all students will have virtual learning, returning to in-person classes beginning November 30.
Parents are being notified by the school principal and the nursing staff is conducting contact tracing.
Meals will be available for the scholars with curbside pickup each school day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
