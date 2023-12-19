BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 2023 has been a year of commemoration in Birmingham — marking 60 years of the city’s Civil Rights history.

On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin reflected on how the city paid homage to significant events that shaped the city and nation with a series of events called Forging Justice.

The events included reenactments of the Children’s March, remembering the four little girls at the 16th Street Baptist Church and the reopening of the A.G. Gaston Motel.

Mayor Woodfin says these events honor our past and celebrate our future and are aimed at shining a brighter light on the Magic City.

“We didn’t want Birmingham to be black and white photos of dogs and water hoses. We believe that Birmingham is brighter and bolder than that,” Woodfin said. “Instead, the images will be colored and with visions of our beautiful parks, to show our venues and our renowned restaurants and most importantly our people.”

The city also celebrated Freedom Fest with local and renowned artists and hosted hundreds of journalists from all over the world for the National Association of Black Journalists convention, held for the first time in Birmingham.