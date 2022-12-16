BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday.

Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, cabbage and a can of cranberry sauce.

The Christmas gathering will start at noon and end at 2 p.m.

Birmingham City Councilor Latonya Tate and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson are organizing this year’s event.