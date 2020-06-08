Birmingham’s curfew ending at midnight Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At midnight Monday, the city of Birmingham will end its weeklong curfew.

In a statement sent to CBS 42, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the citywide curfew would end at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The curfew was first ordered June 1 following protests that turned both violent and destructive. In the past week, the curfew has run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“I want to thank the people of Birmingham for uniting and working together during this challenging time,” Woodfin said in the statement.

City spokesperson Rick Journey said city officials reached their decision to end the curfew after monitoring protests in the area over the past week and establishing that the city was in a position where it was no longer needed.

