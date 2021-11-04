BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With only 51 days left until Christmas, thousands of shoppers are flocking to Birmingham this weekend to find the perfect gift at Christmas Village, a holiday season staple around the Magic City.

More than 700 vendors have items for sale within Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, selling an enormous variety of food, clothing, jewelry, decorations and more. Lots of the available items are handmade by local hobbyists and artists, and you can find unique gifts like Crimson Tide holiday wreaths or even Auburn cookie cutters.

Another perk of the village is its on-demand shopping experience. It eliminates the supply chain issues shopping at chain stores or online may bring.

The event opens to the public Thursday at 10 a.m., and adult tickets cost $12. Tickets for children ages 6-12 cost $6 and children under the age of 6 get in free.

