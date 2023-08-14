BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After its spring debut, the Magic City Mimosa Festival has announced that it will be returning to Sloss Furnaces this Saturday for an encore of bottomless drinks.

The festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets include bottomless mimosas and a souvenir cup. They are on sale now for $55 to anyone 21 and older.

This time, the Mimosa Festival says it added more bars, live entertainment and music, drink options, games and more.

For more information, visit the Sloss Furnaces website and follow the festival on Instagram and Facebook @mimosafestival.