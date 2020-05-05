Birmingham’s Automatic Seafood & Oysters named James Beard finalist for ‘Best New Restaurant’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lakeview restaurant that first opened a little over a year ago has gotten attention. In fact, a lot of attention.

Automatic Seafood & Oysters, a restaurant that first opened last February from Adam and Suzanne Evans, was just named a finalist for “Best New Restaurant” by the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that recognizes excellence in the American culinary scene, from cooking to writing.

Prior to opening his own space, Adam Evans had worked in kitchens from New Orleans to New York City and Atlanta.

“Our menu offers a variety of seafood dishes, featuring fish primarily sourced from the Gulf of Mexico, oysters from waters along the Southern and Eastern coastlines, as well as a selection of land-based produce and proteins,” the restaurant’s website states. “Comfortable, elegant, and classic, the space at Automatic is an ode to Americana and lends itself to a coastal setting — not speaking directly to one specific body of water or region, but drawing inspiration from all shorelines across the country.”

The restaurant is open for curbside delivery and takeout. For more information, visit their website.

LATEST POSTS