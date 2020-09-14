Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church planning virtual remembrance for ’63 bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Crowds gather every year at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church to mark the anniversary of the day when a bomb planted by Ku Klux Klansmen went off just before worship, killing four Black girls.
This year’s 57th observance will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The church is asking people this year to watch a video replay of the 2019 memorial service, which included an appearance by former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s now the Democratic nominee opposing President Donald Trump.
The replay will begin on the church’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning to coincide with the Sept. 15, 1963 anniversary.
