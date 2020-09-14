Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church planning virtual remembrance for ’63 bombing

Get ready for a week dominated by one main feature, what’s now a tropical storm, but soon to be hurricane, Sally. Right now Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico, almost due south of the Alabama coast. It’s expected to move rather slowly today, but end up making landfall as a hurricane on the southeast Louisiana coast later tonight or early tomorrow morning. For us in Central Alabama, expect a warm and humid day with isolated showers and storms from the outer bands of Sally. These will primarily impact areas south of I-20. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

The impacts from Sally will start to be felt around here by tomorrow and going through the rest of the week. The official track takes Sally inland through SE LA on Tuesday, then up into Mississippi on Wednesday, then right in the middle of Central Alabama by Thursday. This track will put the worst of the wind, rain and severe weather potential in our region. Right now, rainfall looks to be the most immediate threat, with some areas forecast to pick up 5-6” of rain through Thursday night. Those amounts can and probably will change, but it’s a decent estimate at the kind of rain we could see. Then there is the gusty wind and severe weather potential that could develop Wednesday and Thursday. With any tropical system that tracks inland, the threat for tornadoes and gusty wind is present. We’ll watch this potential closely, but be prepared for at least 15-20 mph winds and the outside chance of a quickly-forming tornado during that time frame.