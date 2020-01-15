Birmingham Zoo to donate $10,000 to aide in Australian brushfires

In this Saturday, Dec. 21 ,2019, photo, NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a structure at Bilpin. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday, Dec. 22, apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.(Dan Himbrechts/AAP Images via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo will be sending $10,000 to aide the Australian brushfires that have devasted the country.

The $10,000 donation will come from the zoo’s conservation fund and will be given to the Zoo and Aquarium Association, Australasia (ZAA).

“Birmingham Zoo has deep compassion for the tremendous loss of Australian wildlife, ecosystems and for the people affected by the ongoing bushfire devastation,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President and CEO. “We are concerned for the animals and our Australian colleagues—this hits home for us, it’s personal to us— we are going to do all we can to help our Australian wildlife conservation partners have the tools they need to recover.”

Since the fires began late last year, at least 28 people have died, over 17 million acres have been destroyed and an estimated billion animals have been killed as a result.

Patrons of the zoo can also help aide in the recovery efforts. Anyone who visits the zoo on Valentine’s Day weekend will have funds from their tickets donated to the ZAA. The Birmingham Zoo will then match the paid admissions’ donation up to $5,000.

