BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo opened the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower on Wednesday.

According to the Birmingham Zoo, the 24-foot tower includes an internal climbing feature with a spiral slide and a rock-climbing wall for all ages. The Birmingham Zoo stated the adventure tower is a way for visitors to challenge themselves as they climb the rock wall.

Patrons, for an additional fee, can also choose to climb their way through the wild webbing and go down the twisty slide. Those who want to enjoy the adventure tower must be at 42 inches tall and weigh between 40-250 pounds. The tower is located where the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Wild Slide used to be.

“We are ecstatic about the continued commitment from our long-time partner Full Moon Bar-B-Que with this exciting addition of fun, adventure, and exercise,” said Birmingham Zoo President & CEO Chris Pfefferkorn in a release.