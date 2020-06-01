Birmingham Zoo opening for members June 8, rest of public June 11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo has announced that they will have a soft opening June 8 for members and donors of the zoo’s Emergency Animal Fund only. The zoo will then open to the general public three days later on June 11.

The zoo has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Birmingham Zoo officials have announced that their will be new guidelines in place to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the guidelines include an limit on attendance, one-way entry and exit and signage all throughout the zoo that will show appropriate social distancing measures.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to their Zoo,” Birmingham Zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said. “Our staff is taking every precaution to keep our visitors and animals safe during every phase of reopening. We are committed to providing a safe environment for our guests to enjoy the natural world and make memorable connections to wildlife.”

Online tickets will be required to enter the zoo and can be purchased by clicking here.

