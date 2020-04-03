Birmingham Zoo offers educational and fun animal videos through social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo closed its doors to the public on March 19 in response COVID-19 outbreak. Zoo employees posted educational and fun videos with the animals in an effort to remain connected to the community.

“We know that folks are stuck at home. We know that the schools are closed down and people are looking for something to do and they love their zoo,” CEO and President of The Birmingham Zoo Chris Pfefferkorn said as to how the idea to create videos came about. “So we put these videos out so folks can stay in touch with the zoo and seE the things that are happening.”

According to the Zoo’s tentative social media schedule, educational videos approximately ten minutes long will be posted weekly.

Throughout the week, a variety of videos will be posted at various times. These videos have been broken down into two program categories: Virtual Zoo Camp and Meet the Neighbors. Videos will posted for each every weekday 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively. Topics already posted include, lion feeding, hawk training and their ambassador animals roaming the park.

Videos can be found on Instagram @bhamzoo and on their Facebook page.

The Birmingham Zoo will be closed until further notice in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.