Birmingham Zoo offering free admission to vets, active military members, families Nov. 9-11

Local News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo will be giving veterans, active military personnel and their families free admission in honor of Veteran’s Day.

From Nov. 9-11, guests who provide their military IDs will be allowed into the zoo for free.

The zoo is also giving discounts for zoo memberships to military personnel as well.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

