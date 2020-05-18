Birmingham Zoo launching new virtual series for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Monday, the Birmingham Zoo will be launching a new virtual series for families.
From Monday through Friday, zoo educators will lead a virtual story and digital discovery adventures. The Digital Discovery Adventures virtual series is for younger children from third grade to 12th grade.
Information on how to register can be found by visiting birminghamzoo.com.
